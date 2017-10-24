Lexie Foster and Lane Russell of Broken Bow competed at the Class C State Cross Country meet at the Kearney country Club Oct. 20. Lexie medaled at 15th with a time of 21:05.7 which was a good way to go out her senior year. Lane Russell competed at State for the first time as a sophomore and gained valuable experience. He had a time of 19:27.6. For more photos and results see the Oct. 26 Chief Sports section.