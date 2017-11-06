State Troopers make arrests after finding stolen handguns, IDs

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested three Florida men following a traffic stop near North Platte on Interstate 80. The stop occurred Sunday afternoon when an NSP Trooper stopped an eastbound black SUV for speeding near mile marker 173.

During the traffic stop, the Trooper detected the odor of marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle. The search revealed a stolen handgun, 47 ID cards, 81 credit cards, six Social Security cards, and various other forms of identification.

Three men were arrested and lodged in the Lincoln County Jail for charges related to Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Stolen IDs, and other charges.

The three men arrested were: Juan Carlos Souza, 25, Montague Rojon Jackson, 19, and Brandon Tavaris Davis, 32, all of Florida.

The Nebraska State Patrol urges all citizens to lock their vehicles when leaving them and to avoid leaving personal or monetary information unattended in vehicles whenever possible.