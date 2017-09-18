Statement from Sec. Gale concerning PILF letters sent to counties

Below is a statement from Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale concerning the recent letter from the Public Interest Legal Foundation to the following counties: Loup, Kimball, Keya Paha, Blaine, Logan, Sheridan, Thurston, Arthur and Grant.

“My office is working with the counties named by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) to see if there is any basis for the assertions that those counties are in violation of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA). About two years ago, in 2015, PILF sent a similar letter to seven counties in Nebraska. At that time, we noted that there were inconsistencies in the voter data obtained by PILF, compared to census data. It is likely that is the case again. However, we will take this opportunity to check with each of those counties as to their voter registration data and current census numbers, to ensure that the voter registration rolls in those counties are current and up to date. We will know more once we complete our review.”