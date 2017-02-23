Storm path has moved south, snow on the way

Snow will fall at the rate of one to two inches per hour as the storm moves into the Sandhills and Central Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Near blizzard conditions could occur in open areas over Thursday night and into Friday.

Broken Bow is located in a band forecast to receive six to eight inches of snow. North Custer County could see up to a foot of snow with three to six inches for the south part of the county.

Much of Cherry County could receive 12-15 inches of snow with local areas in Cherry, Dawes Box Butte and Sheridan Counties seeing 18 inches.

Winter weather warnings cover most of Nebraska north of I-80.