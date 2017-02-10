Storm Spotter Training to be in Broken Bow, Burwell

The National Weather Service Forecast Office in North Platte, in coordination with county emergency managers, offer storm spotter classes at several locations to prepare for severe weather season. If you would like to assist your local community by becoming a volunteer storm spotter and reporting severe weather to the National Weather Service, or if you simply want to learn more about severe weather, consider attending one of our classes.

Classes are normally held in the evening and last approximately 1:30 to 2 hours. Attendees are taught the basics of thunderstorm development, storm structure, the features to look for, and where to find them. What, when and how to report information as well as basic severe weather safety are also covered. This year, we are going to offer an advanced storm spotter training course in several locations. The advanced course is going to dive deeper into supercell features, help spotters identify when a storm is about to produce a tornado, and how the National Weather Service rates tornadoes using the Enhanced Fujita Scale. We will also go into what an “elevated thunderstorm” is, why it forms, and what makes it different from a “surface based” thunderstorm.

The training is free and may require preregistration if noted on the date of training. If you have additional questions, email Warning Coordination Meteorologist Kelly Allen.

Upcoming training dates and locations include (but are not limited to):

February 23 at 7:00pm Mountain Time, Gordon Fire Hall, Advanced Spotter Course

March 8 at 7:00pm Central Time, North Platte Public Safety Building Conference Room

March 15 at 7:00pm Mountain Time, Oshkosh Fire Hall

March 20 at 7:00pm Central Time, Burwell Fire Hall

March 28 at 7:00pm Central Time, Broken Bow, Advanced Spotter Course

April 18 at 7:00pm Central Time, Springview

April 27 at 2:00pm and 6:00pm Central, Valentine Fire Hall

Please visit www.weather.gov/lbf/spottersched to see all of the planned spotter course dates and locations for this season.