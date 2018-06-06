Storms possible for next couple days

Storms are a possibility for portions of western and north central Nebraska for the next several days, according to forecast information from the National Weather Service (NWS) including the following counties in Nebraska: Sheridan, Eastern Cherry, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Custer, Deuel, Keith, Perkins, Lincoln, Chase, Hayes, Frontier and Western Cherry.

The area of concern Wednesday is along and south of a line from Anselmo to Tryon to Oshkosh. Damaging winds and hail are the primary concerns with the possibility of an isolated tornado and localized heavy rainfall.

Thursday (6/7/18) serve thunderstorms are possible in the evening. The area of concern is generally north and west of a line from Mills to Thedford to Crescent Lake with hazards of damaging winds and hail.

According the NWS, the threat of severe weather continues into Friday afternoon and evening along and north of Interstate 80. Thunderstorms may be possible Saturday, however as of Wednesday afternoon, the potential for severe weather for the weekend is uncertain.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of eastern and southeastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 10 p.m. Wednesday, today (06/06/18)