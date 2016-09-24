Students help with fund raiser for wrestling facility in Broken Bow
Saturday, September 24, 2016
BROKEN BOW, NE
Students, wrestling staff, family and wrestling supporters help with a fund raiser for the new wrestling facility at Broken Bow schools. Fund raiser isn't done but "we're close" Coach Ed Schaaf said. Construction will begin soon with plans for the wrestling team to be in the building by start of the season this November. Today's fund raiser took place at Schmick's Market in Broken Bow.
Category: