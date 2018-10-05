Summit with North Korea canceled by President; Sen. Sasse comments

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued the following statement praising President Trump’s decision today (May 24, 2018) to cancel the summit with North Korea.

"Kim Jong Un is a murderous despot and habitual liar. The President made the right call to cancel this summit. If North Korea wants diplomacy, it should know that half-measures and spin about its nuclear program won’t cut it.”