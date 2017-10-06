Super Kids Club see high-voltage demo at CPPD

Youngsters in the Super Kids Club, an after-school program in Broken Bow, attended a demo at Custer Public Power to learn about high-voltage. They saw a demo of a tree branch on an active power line, as well as a glowing pickle being used to conduct electricity from one wire to another. There will be more details in the Oct. 12, 2017 issue of the Custer County Chief.

See more photos at http://www.custercountychief.com/content/super-kids-club-cppd-oct-6-2017