Superintendent Bailey submits resignation to Broken Bow School Board Dec. 19, 2017

Broken Bow Schools Superintendent Tom Bailey submitted his resignation to the School Board Tuesday evening at the regular school board meeting. Bailey cited differences in philosophies as the reason for his resignation.

Bailey’s letter to the board states

“It has become apparent that my student centered philosophy is not in-line with the direction that this current board chooses to follow. Therefore, I am submitting my resignation as Superintendent, effective June 20, 2018.

"I will continue to work to the best of my abilities to provide leadership and direction for the district. I want to thank the staff, administration and community for their overwhelming support. The students of Broken Bow are in very professional and caring hands.

“The success and welfare of Broken Bow students will remain the focus of every decision made in my time as Superintendent.”

Bailey submitted his letter during Administrators Comments. When the agenda item on the Superintendent Contract was reached, board president Carl French asked for someone to make a motion to accept Bailey’s resignation. There was a long moment of silence, then board member Pam Holcomb quietly made the motion. J.B. Atkins seconded it. During discussion before the vote, Holcomb said “I don’t know what to say.” Board member Tom Osmond told Bailey, “I’ve appreciated your time. It’s sad to see people go.” When the vote was called, all board members Carl French, Gerald Pirnie, Pam Holcomb, Mary Shaw, J.B. Atkins and Tom Osmond voted to accept the resignation.

Bailey was hired at Broken Bow Superintendent in January, 2015.

