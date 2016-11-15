Suspect has been apprehended
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
BROKEN BOW, NE
Officials have confirmed that the man authorities had been looking for in Thomas County has been apprehended.
The search for the man prompted Code Red alerts for schools in Thomas and Blaine Counties. The information provided to the schools said authorities were searching for a man, possibly traveling on a cam-ATV, who was armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
We will post more details as they become available.
