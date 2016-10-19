SW Conference Volleyball Tournament @ BBHS Oct. 21, 2016

The South West Conference volleyball tournament Oct. 21 will be played all the way out to seventh and eighth places, according to Ryan Hogue, Assistant Principal/Activities Director for Broken Bow Public Schools. With the extension, all teams will play three games.

The tournament is this Friday, Oct. 21, at Broken Bow Public Schools. The first games are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Admission is $6 and $5.