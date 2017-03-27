Tank race on Melham part of Trail Mix Mar. 25

Five teams took to the water at Melham Pond to race tanks as part of a fund raiser for a master trail plan for Broken Bow Saturday, Mar. 25.

The winning team was the M&Ms: Ben Morse, Troy Mack, Kallie Morse and Jason Selko. They won $200 cash and generously gifted it back to the fund raiser.

The day included a 1 mile walk/run, a 5K run, lunch, a motivational speaker and raffle drawings.

Winner of the crosstrail bicycle was Holcomb Pharmacy.

Winner of the Brewery Tour was Debbie Zimmerman.