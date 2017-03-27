Tank race on Melham part of Trail Mix Mar. 25
Monday, March 27, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
Five teams took to the water at Melham Pond to race tanks as part of a fund raiser for a master trail plan for Broken Bow Saturday, Mar. 25.
The winning team was the M&Ms: Ben Morse, Troy Mack, Kallie Morse and Jason Selko. They won $200 cash and generously gifted it back to the fund raiser.
The day included a 1 mile walk/run, a 5K run, lunch, a motivational speaker and raffle drawings.
Winner of the crosstrail bicycle was Holcomb Pharmacy.
Winner of the Brewery Tour was Debbie Zimmerman.
