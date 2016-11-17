Telephone trouble at the Custer County Chief

We here at the Chief are experiencing trouble with our telephone lines. We have one working voice line. Our fax and credit card lines card lines are down as well.

If you are experiencing difficulty reaching us, please try again. One person reported getting a busy signal for over 30 minutes.

We can also be reached via email at chiefnews@custercountychief.com.

We have contacted our provider for assistance but do not yet have an estimated when full service will be restored.