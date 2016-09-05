Temps near 90 Labor Day with chance of rain in forecast for mid-week

Temps reached 90 degrees in central Custer County on Labor Day. A chance of rain returns to the forecast with a 20 percent chance of precipitation Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see temps in the mid to high 80s, with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms Tuesday, 60 percent chance overnight into Wednesday and a 50 percent chance during the day on Wednesday.

A light chance of rain is in the forecast for the end of the week with temps hovering near 80 and in the upper 70s during the day.