Thanking local law enforcement and passing on a message: “Wear your seatbelt”

Local law enforcement officers received a pizza lunch from the Custer County Chief. Chief staff members took the opportunity to visit with the sheriff, deputies, police office, state troopers and support staff and let them know that their work is appreciated.

Receiving pizza on Thursday, Aug. 18 were Nebraska State Troopers Sgt. Bob Rose, Jeff Rogers and Dion Nuemiller.

Receiving pizza on Wednesday, Aug. 17 were members of the Broken Bow Police, Tiffany Wood, Ryan Anderson, Barrett Gibbons and Julie Toline; Custer County Sheriff Dan Osmond, Chief Deputy Adam Miller, Deputy Braxton Kociemba and Kelli Estergard.

Bill Parson, publisher of the Chief, said he wanted to show appreciation to the law enforcement officers. “It’s a small token of our appreciation for what you do. Thank you for your service,” Parsons told members of the Broken Bow Police Department, Custer County Sheriff’s Officer and the Nebraska State Patrol.

“In light of recent targeted shootings towards law enforcement, we want to show our support. It’s not much but it’s one way to say “thank you” for what they do for our communities,” Mona Weatherly, Chief Editor, said.

Sgt. Bob Rose with the Nebraska State Patrol said that the number one thing the public can do to increase traffic safety is to wear seat belts. “Slow down and wear their seat belts,” Sgt. Rose said. “We ask the public to help us keep them safe.”

The law enforcement officers talked about body cameras, body armor, areas of coverage, training and drug enforcement during the visits from the Chief staffers.

On behalf of everyone at the Chief, once again, “Thank You” to those who work to keep our communities, homes and loved ones safe.