Thomas County man charged with three counts from Nov. 15 incident

Josh Hall, 36, of Halsey was charged in Thomas County Court with two counts of making terroristic threats (felonies) and one count assault-cause bodily injury to person (misdemeanor).

According to the Complaint filed Nov. 17 in Thomas County Court on or about Nov. 15, Hall did intentionally, knowingly or recklessly cause bodily injury to Lora Hall and threatened to commit crimes of violence with intent to terrorize Lora Hall and Hannah S. Daly.

Hall was taken into custody after a ten hour manhunt in the Thomas and Blaine Counties area which involved 29 law enforcement officers from ten agencies Nov. 15.

Hall has posted ten percent of $100,000 bond with the conditions to have no contact with Lora Hall and Hannah Daly. Hall is schedule to appear in Thomas County Court at 11 a.m. Dec. 6.