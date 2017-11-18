Three positions on Ag Society Board elected Nov. 18, 2017

Elections for three positions on the board for the Custer County Ag Society were held Nov. 18, 2017.

New board member Shawn Lehmkuhler was elected. Re-elected to the board were Kent Nelson an Scott Reynolds.

The Custer County Ag Society board, also known as the Fairboard is now comprised of Travis Schauda, Becky Pearson, Ron Chytka, Marla Stallbaumer, Sonya Atkins, Corey Palmer, Melson, Reynolds and Lehmkuhler. Steve Horn said he decided to not run for re-election after serving 18 years on the board .

Officers positions will voted upon at the December board meeting.