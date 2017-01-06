Throw Back Thursday: Sept. 21, 1987
Friday, January 6, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
The third annual Corn Fest was held where marching bands from 12 local schools participated in the festivities. A field competition between the bands was also on long schedule of events. Members of Broken Bow's class of 1988 homecoming royalty were also recognized on the front page. The Nebraska Association of commerce and Industry scheduled a legislative forum in Broken Bow on Sept. 26 of 1987 in the Arrow Hotel.
