Throwback Thursday to December 11, 1997

This week we throw back to the December 11, 1997 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Broken Bow firefighters were called to the scene of this car fire at Casey's General Store last Friday. The car owned by Phil and Gerri Bader, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. An oil leak in the engine was blamed for the cause of the fire. One truck and 11 firefighters responded to the alarm that was turned in shortly after 4:45 p.m.