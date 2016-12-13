Throwback Thursday to December 20, 1962

This week we throw back to the December 20, 1962 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Bring on the Reindeer!

Santa waves a cheery "Ho! Ho!" to those passing the Arthur Kieborz residence in Broken Bow these days. It looks like the jolly symbol of Christmas is patiently waiting for his reindeer to show up - hopefully by Monday evening (Christmas Eve). The scene depicts an old-fashioned Christmas theme judging by the wagon of ancient vintage which Santa is riding. Mr. Kieborz said this morning that the wagon should now have runners after the two-inch blanket of snow descended on the city last night. The wagon was procured recently from a cousin of Mr. Kieborz who lives in Farewell.