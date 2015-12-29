Throwback Thursday to December 31, 1962

This week we throw back to the December 31, 1962 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Tomahawk Park Skating Rink is Ready.

Winter sports enthusiasts now have an opportunity to turn a few figure eights on the new ice skating rink at the northeast edge of Tomahawk Park. City employees recently diked up a corner of the park and have applied several layers of water to provide a smooth skating surface. Floodlights were also installed to permit skating at night.