Throwback Thursday to Jan. 4, 1988

The caption reads: Holcomb Pharmacy had its own in-store mystery drawing for the Christmas season. The mystery turned out to be a super-size Garfield with his own banner, "Are We Having Fun Yet?" Garfield is celebrating his 10th birthday this year. The Mick Patch family is the winner of the giant Garfield. Store owners Chuck and Ann Holcomb are shown here with the Patch family. Clockwise from top left: Mrs. Holcomb, Joyce Patch, Mr. Holcomb, Jared, Kristin and Kari Patch.