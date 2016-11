This week we throw back to the November 17, 2011 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Anselmo-Merna seventh and eighth grade volleyball team, front row, from the left: Brathe Myers, Shelby Spanel, Jessica Spanel; Back row: Coach Shirley McMullen, Maggie Kirkpatrick, Sydney Wells, Shaelynn Laible, Kenzie McMullen and Reane Finney.