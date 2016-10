This week we throw back to the October 13, 1966 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Wednesday work crew at the Lillian Church of Christ... From left: lower row, Lewis Myer, James Myers, Kenneth Myers, Marion Myers, and John Swick. Middle row, Lloyd Myers, Frank Myers, Adrain Myers and Rex Myers. Back row, Harry Cosner, Mrs. Harry Cosner and Duane Wright.