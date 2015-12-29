Throwback Thursday to October 29, 1962

This week we throw back to the October 29, 1962 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Linder Appointed Finance Chairman

Chet Linder of Broken Bow was appointed Broken Bow community finance chairman for the Overland Trail Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

The appointment was announced by Richard Kizzier, chairman of the campaign.

Linder has been associated with Scouting in the Council for a number of years while living in Grand Island.