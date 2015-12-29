Throwback Thursday to September 18, 1997

This week we throw back to the September 18, 1997 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Broken Bow's Brett Ducker rolls down the hill towards the finish line as he wins his first-round race in the Broken Bow Soap Box Derby this past Saturday. Ducker had the fastest recorded time of the day at 20 mph according to Broken Bow Police radar. The winning driver in the derby races was Eric Rodine of Stromsburg. He placed just ahead of Cory Hendrickson, Ducker, Joel Farritor and Jason Hallman all of Broken Bow, who placed second through fifth, respectiviely. The award for best looking car went to Kyra Rodine of Stromsburg. The Most Dangerous Run award was presented to Matt Carrizales. The event was sponsored by the local cub scouts. The scouts will have their own pack soap box derby next month.