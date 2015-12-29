Throwback Thursday to September 4, 1997

This week we throw back to the September 4, 1997 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Getting ready to fly

Bill Timmerman and Allen Gilson, both from Olathe, Kan., get ready to launch this bol kite during the Callaway Kite Fly Sunday. The kite was one of the highlights of the Labor Day weekend event. It is 20 feet in diameter at the outside and 10 feet on the inside and is controlled by 60 feet of braided rope. It took 124 hours to build. Timmerman is the builder, Gilson is the designer and Don Larkie, Kansas City, Kan., is the owner. One hundred-seventeen families registered for this year's kite fly, which translated into about 500 kite fliers. An estimated 2,000 people showed up to watch the kites and take in the other entertainment put on during the three days. In one of the most unusual events of the weekend, and estimated $20,000 worth of kites and equipment were aloft on one line at one point on Monday. Organizers described the weekend as "fabulous."