Titan Machinery in Broken Bow to close

Titan Machinery in Broken Bow, which opened in 2012 when the company took over the Case IH dealership, will close its doors March 31. The Broken Bow location is one of 12 midwestern locations to be closed and consolidated with nearby Titan Machinery stores. The twelve locations are:

Iowa - Anthon and Cherokee

Minnesota - Redwood Falls and Thief River Falls

Nebraska - Broken Bow and Wahoo

North Dakota - Arthur, Kintyre, Kulm and Mayville

South Dakota - Millbank and Redfield

A Feb. 9 press release from Titan Machinery reads “All closed stores are being consolidated to nearby Titan Machinery stores so that impacted customers can continue to received their sales, parts, service rental and precision support at their nearest preferred location.”

There are currently fifteen employees at Titan Machinery in Broken Bow. The press release states “Employees at the consolidated stores, and those impacted by management changes, are being given access to open and newly created positions and are receiving other transition support.”

David Meyer, CEO of Titan Machinery, provided public comment the release. “Equipment keeps getting larger, more complex, and more productive, as do many of our customers who need increasingly better support to be successful,” Meyer said. “These changes to our structure reflect our commitment to meet these challenges head on with the depth of resources and expertise required in each local area.”

Meyer added, “These major changes to our company impact people’s lives and, while necessary, these decisions have been very difficult to make. We are putting the utmost focus on being fair to our employees, providing new opportunities where possible, and providing assistance throughout this transition.”