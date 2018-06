Tornado watch issued for much of Nebraska (6/1/18)

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in effect until 11 p.m. for the following Nebraska counties:

ADAMS ANTELOPE BLAINE BOONE BOYD, BROWN BUFFALO BUTLER CHERRY CLAY CUSTER DAWSON FILLMORE FRANKLIN FRONTIER FURNAS GARFIELD GOSPER GREELEY HALL HAMILTON HARLAN HOLT HOWARD JEFFERSON KEARNEY KEYA PAHA KNOX LINCOLN LOGAN LOUP MADISON MERRICK NANCE NUCKOLLS PHELPS PIERCE PLATTE POLK ROCK SALINE SEWARD SHERMAN THAYER THOMAS VALLEY WEBSTER WHEELERÂ and YORK.