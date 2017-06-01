Tour de Nebraska to include Broken Bow, Ord

A total of 480 cyclists on the 30th Annual Tour de Nebraska bicycle adventure will roll out of St. Paul June 21 and travel five days to Loup City, Broken Bow and Ord, according to Susan Larson Rodenburg, Co-Founder and Event Director.

The noncompetitive circle tour will starts in St. Paul Wednesday, June 21, and proceed to overnight stays Wednesday in Loup City, Thursday in Broken Bow and Friday and Saturday in Order with a return to St. Paul on Sunday, June 25.

Cyclists of all ages originate from 24 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin Wyoming and Canada.

The Official Bike Shop for Tour de Nebraska is Cycle Works of Lincoln, which provides mechanical support during the tour. 2017 Sponsors include Honda of Lincoln, Bryan Block of Butherus Maser & Love of Lincoln, Rich Rodenburg of Nebraska Home Sales, Scratchtown Brewery of Ord, Kinkaider Brewery of Broken Bow and Primal of Colorado.