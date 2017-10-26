Tree down Hwy 2 and 3rd

High winds brought down a tree at 323 South E (Hwy 2) Thursday about p.m. A large branch landed in the highway. A larger portion of a tree wedged in between two other trees. Michael Hunt and neighbor Bob Baxter are holding onto the bottom portion of the tree to keep it from falling top first onto the Hwy. Reportedly, the city has been informed and will send maintenance to deal with the tree. Both City Police and the Custer County Sheriff were on the scene.