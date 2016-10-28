Trick or Treat around the Square in Broken Bow

Getting across Hwy 2

Parents are asked to cross Hwy 2 only between the Custer County Historical Museum and the Bonfire/Arrow Hotel.

Also, please walk east on the south side of Hwy 2 (past Chapin) and cross to Varney’s and Holcomb between the One Box Memorial and the One Box Memorial.

Parents are asked to not cross on a green light once the counter is at 12 seconds or less. This is to keep the kids safe and traffic moving.