Troopers Arrest 15 Impaired Drivers in St. Patrick’s Day Enforcement

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) took 15 impaired drivers off the road during a special enforcement operation St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2018.

The operation was conducted on Saturday, March 17 with troopers participating statewide. NSP arrested 14 people for driving under the influence of alcohol and one person for driving under the influence of drugs.

The enforcement included saturation patrols, specific enforcement zones, a sobriety checkpoint, and regular enforcement.

In addition to those arrests, troopers issued citations for speeding (60), open container (10), minor in possession (1), driving under suspension (3), no proof of insurance (2), no seat belt (6), and improper child restraint (3). Troopers also arrested four people for possession of drugs and assisted 28 motorists in need of help.

This operation was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $9,435 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.