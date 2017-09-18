Two arrested after pursuit through three counties

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troop D – North Platte and Troop C – Grand Island arrested two people following a pursuit Wednesday evening through three Nebraska counties.

A Trooper clocked a tan Chevy Tahoe with Colorado license plates traveling southbound on Highway 30 near Cozad at more than 100 miles per hour around 10:00 p.m. The Tahoe matched the description of a vehicle being sought by Cozad Police for suspicious activity and theft. The Trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver of the Tahoe refused to stop. At that point, a pursuit was initiated.

The Tahoe turned east onto Interstate 80 at Exit 231 and continued attempts to avoid law enforcement. Troopers successfully deployed spike strips on multiple occasions, deflating every tire on the Tahoe. The driver eventually stopped the vehicle just after 11:00 p.m. near mile marker 300 after attempting to drive on the rims for several miles. The driver and passenger were then taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, Michael Cinocco, 40, was arrested for Felony Flight to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Driving Under Suspension, Speeding and Obstruction. The passenger, Krestie Arnold, 19, was arrested for Shoplifting.

Both were lodged in Dawson County Jail. NSP was assisted by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department, and Hall County Sheriff’s Office.