Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
Custer County Chief
Home
Forms
News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Talking About...
Photos
Videos
Games
Community
Callaway, NE
Chamber of Commerce
Community of Arnold
Custer County Courthouse
Custer County Foundation
Custer Economic Development Corp.
Police Department
Arcadia Schools
Arnold Schools
Broken Bow Schools
Anselmo-Merna Schools
Callaway Schools
City of Broken Bow
Loup Schools
Mullen Schools
Sandhill Schools
Sargent Schools
Trending Now
Broken Bow School Board work session tonight, Monday 3/12/18 at 7:30 p.m.
Under a minute in the game, Mullen 54, Riverside 62 at Boys State Basketball Friday 3/9/18
Bow wins in double overtime at state! On way to semi-finals!
You are here
Home
» Under a minute in the game, Mullen 54, Riverside 62 at Boys State Basketball Friday 3/9/18
Under a minute in the game, Mullen 54, Riverside 62 at Boys State Basketball Friday 3/9/18
Staff Writer
Friday, March 9, 2018
BROKEN BOW, NE
Category:
Hot Topics
Popular Stories
Car-train collision leads to DUI arrest
Spring weather here to stay?
Darren Tobey hired as next Broken Bow Superintendent
Mullen, Broken Bow state basketball scores CORRECTION
Broken Bow School Board work session tonight, Monday 3/12/18 at 7:30 p.m.
View More
Upcoming Events
Board of Public Works, City of Broken Bow Meeting
Monday, March 12, 2018 - 12:30pm
Broken Bow Park Board Special Meeting
Monday, March 12, 2018 - 5:00pm
Board of Supervisors of Custer County Regular Meeting
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 9:00am
Broken Bow City Council Meeting
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 12:00pm
OPEN HOUSE Christian Life Academy
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 7:00pm
View More
Poll
How far will the Huskers go in the NIT Basketball tourney starting Tuesday March 13, 2018?
Choices
All the way! They will win March 29 in New York!
They'll get to the finals but won't pull off a win March 29.
They'll make it to the semi-finals March 27 but no further.
They'll play in the quarter final (March 20-21), but that's as far as they go
They'll drop out in the second round (March 15-19)
First round play (March 13-14) is the last game they'll have this season.
Older polls
Results
This Week's Deals
Healing Hearts
National News
Obituaries
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2018 Custer County Chief | 305 South 10th Avenue | Broken Bow, NE 68822 | (308) 872-2471
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Custer County Chief.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Comment Here
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password