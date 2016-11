Nov. 15, 2106, at approximately 4:45 p.m., the Custer County Sheriff's Office responded to a UTV accident in a pasture four miles east and one mile south of Broken Bow. Kevin L. McAbee, 45, of Broken Bow was driving in a pasture when he lost control of his UTV causing it to roll. McAbee was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.