Valentine's Day options at Nebraska State Parks

Escape the hustle and bustle this year and spend Valentine’s Day in a relaxed setting at a Nebraska state park or recreation area. Several parks will be offering discounted lodging, gift packages, special dinners and birding tours.

Reserve a cabin or lodge room at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park (SP) between Feb. 10-14 (Friday through Tuesday) and add a Valentine package to your reservation. Reservations on Monday and Tuesday are at a 30 percent discounted rate. Gift package offerings include dinner for two at the Lodge Restaurant, chocolates, NEBRASKAland Magazine items and more. Make your reservation by calling the park at 402-944-2523 ext. 7327.

Treat your valentine to an exceptional meal at the scenic Walter Scott Jr. Lodge at Platte River SP on Feb. 14. The special menu includes choices of entrees such as steak, grilled chicken and fish. Make your dinner reservation by calling 402-234-2217. Cabin reservations are also available.

Lovebirds can enjoy birding tours and programs, along with an excellent breakfast and discounted lodging rates, at Ponca SP on the weekend of Feb. 11-12 during the Birds and Breakfast event. Lodging is available that weekend at a 30 percent discount. Call the park for details at 402-755-2284.

Escape to a lakeside cabin at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 to take advantage of a 30 percent discounted rate and special gift packages for your room, which include roses, chocolates, cheesecake and more. To make your reservation, call the park at 402-388-4169.

Limited reservations are available. For more details on these events, visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. A park entry permit is required.