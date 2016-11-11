Veterans Day soup supper and auction brings in the crowd

Hundreds of people attended the Veterans Day Soup Supper and Auction in Broken Bow Friday evening to raise money for the Veterans Memorial Building in Broken Bow and for the new Veterans Memorial Park in Kearney.

Included in items auctioned off to raise money for the memorial were fishing trips, Husker football and basketball tickets, a quarter of beef and a car.

"Overwhelming" was the word that both Rod Sonnischen, American Legion Post 126 Commander, and Dick Pierce of Miller, Commander of the American Legion in Sumner and a member of the Veterans Memorial Committee, used to describe the turnout. The attendance was "larger that I can ever remember," Sonnischen said.