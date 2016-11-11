Veterans Day Soup Supper Nov 11 Broken Bow

The Veterans Soup Supper in Broken Bow is 4-7 p.m. at the Municipal Building.

Proceeds from the supper go towards maintenance of the Veterans Memorial Building.

There will be a silent auction and a live auction to raise money for the Veterans Memorial Park next to the new Veterans Home in Kearney.

The silent auction is 4-6:30 p.m. The live auction begins at 6:30 p.m.

A patriotic quilt made by Teri Buhlman will also be raffled.

10th Avenue is open from Hwy 2/South 3 to the Municipal Building and Schmick's Market parking lot.