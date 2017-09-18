Village Pie Maker speaks at SEM Career Fair

Judith Larsen founded The Village Piemaker in 2002 in her son's bedroom in Sumner, after her son graduated from S.E.M. High School and went to college. Larsen's business has grown from a small, home-based business into a large company that employs 35 people and distributes fruit pies to 17 states.

Larsen spoke to students at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (S.E.M.) during a Career Fair Sept. 15, 2017. "Right here in a little town, you can start a business that can be successful, if you put your heart and mind to it," she said.

During the Career Fair, 7th-12th grade students had the opportunity to visit with Larsen as well as attend session on trade schools, military career options, workforce development, financial aid, test prep, scholarships and UNL Extension.

You will be able to read more about S.E.M.'s Career Fair and Larsen in the Sept. 21, 2017, issue of the Custer County Chief.