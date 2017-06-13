On the watch for storms in Central Nebraska
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
A unit which appears to be a doppler radar unit with the Center for Severe Weather Research has been seen in Merna Tuesday afternoon, June 13.
A tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m. Central has been issued by the National Weather Service for the following Nebraska counties:
ANTELOPE
BLAINE
BOYD
BROWN
CUSTER
GARFIELD
HOLT
KEYA PAHA
KNOX
LOUP
ROCK
WHEELER
As of 4:45 p.m., the NWS had issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Rock, Holt, Keya Paha and Boyd Counties in Nebraska, effective until 5:30 p.m. Central.
