On the watch for storms in Central Nebraska

A unit which appears to be a doppler radar unit with the Center for Severe Weather Research has been seen in Merna Tuesday afternoon, June 13.

A tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m. Central has been issued by the National Weather Service for the following Nebraska counties:

ANTELOPE

BLAINE

BOYD

BROWN

CUSTER

GARFIELD

HOLT

KEYA PAHA

KNOX

LOUP

ROCK

WHEELER

As of 4:45 p.m., the NWS had issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Rock, Holt, Keya Paha and Boyd Counties in Nebraska, effective until 5:30 p.m. Central.