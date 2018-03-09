Weekend weather may bring snow Saturday night

National Weather Service
Friday, March 9, 2018
NORTH PLATTE, NEB

Earlier in the week, the forecast called for no rain or snow. As of Friday, however, a chance of rain and a slight chance of snow has returned to the forecast for Saturday night.

A little before 4 p.m. Friday, the temperature under fair skies was 55 degrees at the Broken Bow airport.

Custer County should see increasing clouds during the night with a low around 31.

It will be partly sunny and breezy Saturday with a high near 52. The west southwest wind will be 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Saturday night there is a slight chance of rain before 9 p.m. then a slight chance or snow between 9 p.m. and midnight. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 25. It will be blustery with a north northwest wind around 20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph possible. The chance is precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunny will be cooler than Saturday, with a high around 39 degrees. It will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 17. Monday is forecast to be mostly sunny and a high of 46.

