Who will be Custer County's New Year's Baby 2018?

Who will be the New Year’s Baby 2018 for Custer County?

The Custer County Chief along with area merchants is once again happy to sponsor “New Year’s Baby” for Custer County.

Prizes from area businesses will be given to the first baby born to Custer County parents in the New Year.

The contest rules are simple. The winning baby must be born to parents of Custer County and the exact time of birth must be confirmed by the attending physician with the Custer County Chief.

The birth doesn’t have to take place in Custer County however, the birth mother must be a resident of the county. If you know of an expectant family in Custer County, let them know they could be the winners of the News Year’s Baby for 2018!