Windchills a concern for a day or two; Daytime temps above freezing return Sunday

Wind chills remain a concern for much of Nebraska as temp remain in the 20s during the day and drop to single digits and below zero at night.

According to the National Weather Service, Central Nebraska can expect a high Friday around 21. The day will be sunny however, wind chill values could be as low as -9.

Friday night a low of -3 is expected with northwest winds around 7 mph resulting in windchill values as low as -14.

The sun returns on Saturday with a high around 23, however wind chills could reach as low as -15 during the daytime, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday night’s forecast include a low of 4 with wind chills as low as -7.

Relief from cold arrive Sunday with the forecast calling for a partly sunny day with a high near 33. Sunday night is forecast to have a low of 17.

Monday is forecast to be cloudy with a high near 37 and a slight chance of snow Monday night with a low of 23.

Daytime temps Tues-Thurs of next week are forecast for the upper 30s and low 40s while night time temps Tuesday and Wednesday are in the high teens.