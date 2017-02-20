Winter to return with lots of snow this week

The National Weather Service (NWS) is tracking a storm that will bring the possibility of a foot of snow in some areas of Nebraska Thursday and Friday.

"The predicted storm track has taken another southward jog and could affect areas along and north of I-80," the NWS said in a release. "The storm arrives Thursday and ends Friday. Snowfall of 6 to 12 inches could develop."

Heaving drifting snow could develop in some areas of central and north central Nebraska Thursday night and Friday morning.

The NWS says snowfall accumulations forecast are somewhat conservative in some areas and the predicted snowfall will change as the system continues to develop. Snow accumulations could be affected by the warm ground until temperatures drop below freezing Thursday.

"The storm track and timing of changeover to snow is uncertain," the NWS said. It is suggested at this time the heaviest snow would fall across higher elevations of the Western Sandhills along and west of Highway 61.