Winter storm to bring snow back to the Sandhills and Central Nebraska

A major winter storm is forming and moving into Nebraska. It brings with it the potential for a foot or more of snow in north and north central Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Just before noon Wednesday, Feb. 22, forecasters with the NWS said warming and advisories will be posted in the very short term.

The heaviest snow is expected in northwest Nebraska Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

In north central Nebraska, the heaviest snow will occur Thursday afternoon to Friday morning.

Southwest Nebraska will see their heaviest snow late Thursday evening into Friday morning.

In addition to snowfall, winds on Friday will be a factor. Blowing and drifting snow will be likely, especially in northern parts of the state.

Travel difficulties and impact on young livestock is expected with this storm.