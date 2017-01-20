Winter storm may bring moderate to heavy snowfall early next week

Below is information received Friday afternoon from the National Weather Service office in North Platte.

A storm system moves onto the southern Central Plains late Monday and moves eastward Tuesday. This winter system will bring the potential for moderate to heavy snow accumulations across portions of the Sandhills to North Central Nebraska towards the South Dakota border.

Timing and Strength

* Snow beginning late Monday night through Tuesday night

* Prospective window for moderate to heavy snow: Tuesday morning to Tuesday evening

* Northwest winds with gusts exceeding up to 35 mph possible Tuesday and Tuesday night

Forecast Confidence

* Moderate to high confidence

*While timing has been fairly steady with this system, we request staying tuned to the latest forecast due to uncertainty in the storm track and the axis of heaviest snowfall