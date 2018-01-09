Winter storm moving our way

After a few days of sunny skies and warm temps, winter is making a comeback.

Wednesday's forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) has rain changing to snow for much of central and north-central Nebraska.

The message of the day for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 from the NWS states

- Rain Wednesday afternoon changing to snow Wednesday night. Wet road surfaces will freeze becoming ice covered making travel hazardous.

- Strong north winds and rapidly falling temperatures Wednesday night.

- Hazardous conditions due to snow and blowing snow Wednesday evening into Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas east of Hwy 61 from Gordon to Imperial.

Hazards include snow and blowing snow, strong north winds with gusts exceeding 40 MPG, rapidly falling temperatures and very cold wind chills.

Impacted areas include all areas of western and north central Nebraska. These areas will experience strong winds and at least light snow accumulations. Heaviest snow accumulations around 5 inches are possible along and east of a line from Springview to Tryon.

The NWS says the track of the system could change and result in impacts being more severe. People are encouraged to watch for future NWS updates.