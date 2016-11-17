Winter Storm Warning for Central and Northern Central Nebraska

Custer County and other parts of Central and Northern Nebraska could see snow amounts anywhere from two to seven inches of snow, depending upon location.

A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service out of North Platte for Central and Northern Nebraska beginning 5 p.m. Thursday and ending at 6 p.m. Friday.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Services hosted a webinar to share information about this season's first major snow event.

Rain will lead the event, changing to snow overnight. Snow amounts will vary on location with 3-6 inches forecast for Custer County and 4-7 inches possible for Rock and Holt Counties. (See second image.)

Wind will be a major concern as gusts may reach in the 40 to 50 mph range. Winds are not expected to weaken until mid-afternoon Friday.

It's expected that travel may be difficult in the area Friday morning with the snow and wind.

Caution is also recommended as icy conditions will result if snow melts when first falling to warm ground and then temps drop. Wind chill as low as 10-15 degrees are forecast for Thursday night and Friday morning, 15-25 degrees Friday afternoon and 0-10 degrees Friday night.

The representative with the National Weather Service said conditions could change if the storm center, which is still over the Rockies, shifts. The information shared here was current as of 1 p.m. Thursday.